

The Canadian Press





LONDON - Milos Raonic's big serve has powered the Canadian to another victory at Wimbledon.

The No. 13 seed advanced to the third round of the grass-court Grand Slam with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) victory over unseeded Australian John Millman.

Raonic had just four break-point opportunities in the match, winning one.

But Millman did next to nothing against Raonic's serve, converting on one-of-two break-point chances. Raonic had 34 aces, compared to only three for Millman.

The 27-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., leads the ATP Tour in the past year with wins in 73.7 per cent of his tiebreaks -- and Raonic continued that trend in his second-round victory.

A return to Wimbledon for the 2016 finalist seems to have given Raonic a boost. He lost in the first round of the Australian Open this year and missed the French Open with an injury, one of several health setbacks during the past few years.