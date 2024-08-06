

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Olympic Committee says it has revoked accreditation from the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse.

The COC says "new information" has come to light about the appropriateness of accrediting Rana Reider.

The organization says Reider was on probation with the U.S. Center for SafeSport until May of this year, and the decision to accredit him was based on the understanding that he had no other suspensions or sanctions against him.

The COC did not specify the nature of the new information, but did say that Reider was accredited only as a personal coach with access to athletic warm-up and training areas.

U.K. media outlets have reported the decision is tied to safeguarding concerns and allegations of sexual and emotional abuse, and court documents filed in Broward County, Florida, shows three women filing suit against Reider there.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and Reider has not been charged with a crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.