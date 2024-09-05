

The Canadian Press





PARIS -- Canada earned three medals, with two golds courtesy of two of its biggest names at the Paralympic Games on Day 8.

Wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos earned gold in the men's T53 800 metres on the track on Thursday, while Aurelie Rivard picked up gold in the women's S10 400-metre freestyle in the pool. Swimmer Tess Routliffe added bronze in the women's SB7 100-metre breaststroke.

For the 44-year-old Lakatos, it was career medal No. 13 and his first Paralympic gold since the 2016 Games when he won the 100. The Dorval, Que., native won four silvers at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

"It's a really great feeling," said Lakatos, who is competing in his fifth Paralympics. "This has taken a lot of planning. The Canadian support staff have been great.

"We had a great strategy, taking control of the race. We executed the plan and it worked out really well."

Lakatos now has two medals in Paris, having also taken silver in the 400. But it was a tough road.

"My training has been modified due to a broken rib," he said. "But I was able to get back for here and I'm obviously in great shape. I had a stress fracture. I was in really great shape then something started hurting at the very end of May.

"Luckily I had just enough time to get back, though I missed the whole competition season. That's why I've got no season's bests."

Meanwhile, for the 28-year-old Rivard, it was also career medal No. 13 and her third in Paris. Rivard also earned bronze in the 50 freestlye and silver in the 100 freestyle.

The St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native became the first Canadian swimmer to win a gold medal in the same event in three consecutive Paralympic Games since Stephanie Dixon won the S9 100 backstroke in 2000, 2004, and 2008.

While calling it a surreal moment, Rivard referenced back to her silver in the 100 freestyle, an event she had won gold in at the previous two Paralympics. She was disappointed and even said she thought of going home after it, adding she had not swam that slow in 10 years.

"I had to find the confidence to show up tonight and deliver," Rivard said. "It took a lot and I am really proud. I am happy I was able to overcome my fears."

For Routliffe, it was a long time coming after finishing fourth eight years ago at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

The 25-year-old was unable to compete at the Tokyo Games in 2021 due to a back injury as well.

"It was a good race. I get in the water and I just want to race the person next to me," Routliffe said. "That's exactly what I did. I put my heart into that race and I am happy to be on the podium again.

"Getting on that podium is huge. We've been working on that race a lot. Those girls are quick. Just got to get out and race them."

It's the second medal of these Games for Routliffe, having also earned silver in the SM7 200-metre individual medley.

In women's sitting volleyball, Canada will play Brazil for bronze on Saturday. The Canadians fell 3-0 to China on Thursday in the semifinals.

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball squad will play Germany for bronze on Saturday.

The Canadians fell 80-43 to the United States in the semifinals on Thursday. Patrick Anderson paced Canada with 16 points.

It's the first time Canada will play for a medal since winning gold at the 2012 London Games.

Canada fell 6-1 to Thailand in the bronze-medal game in mixed pairs BC4 boccia action.

In judo action, Priscilla Gagne of Sarnia, Ont., lost her bronze-medal match against Argentina's Paula Karina Gomez.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.