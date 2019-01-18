Canadian phenom Davies, 18, starts on bench in 1st game for Bayern
In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Alphonso Davies of Canada speaks at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 1:47PM EST
SINSHEIM, Germany -- Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies started on the bench Friday when Bayern Munich visited Hoffenheim as the Bundesliga resumed after its traditional winter break.
Bayern teased Davies's participation with a tweet showing his No. 19 jersey hanging in a locker-room stall. The caption, accompanied by an excerpt of dramatic music, read “It's all getting very real for Phonzie.”
The 18-year-old joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in an MLS record-breaking US$22-million transfer deal that runs through 2023. The deal was done in July but Davies finished out the MLS season before joining Bayern in January.
Davies started last Sunday in Bayern's penalty shootout win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the final of the Telekom Cup, a four-team competition held during the Bundesliga's winter break.
Prior to that he took part in Bayern's weeklong training camp in Doha.