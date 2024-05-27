

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





Toronto FC fullback/wingback Richie Laryea, sidelined by a hamstring injury since the Feb. 25 season opener, is expected to return to action Saturday at D.C. United.

Coach John Herdman said Laryea will travel with the MLS team for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia but won't take the field until Saturday. With two away games this week, Toronto plans to stay south of the border after the mid-week game.

Laryea, one of Toronto's designated players along with Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, underwent surgery March 23 in London, England. At the time, his recovery time was said to be three months.

Herdman said Laryea won't be on the active roster for the Philadelphia game.

"The expectation is Richie will play minutes against D.C. United," Herdman said after training Monday. "That's been the plan, so this week he's ramping up. He'll hit all his sort of final check boxes and put a real intense training week in but will travel with the team so he's ready to go against D.C."

The 29-year-old Laryea and TFC captain Jonathan Osorio were included Monday in Jesse Marsch's first roster selection as Canada coach for friendlies June 6 and 9 against the Netherlands and France.

"I'm proud for those lads," said Herdman, who stepped down in August as Canada coach to take over Toronto. "I know what it means to them to represent their country.

"Richie's had a tough run so I'm pleased Jesse put the trust in him, because he's a guy who loves playing for Canada. He gives his everything and I've seen him reach special levels in that Canadian jersey. While he plays in MLS, when he plays for Canada he's able to show he's got world-class ability. And I'd say the same for Osorio."

While Toronto does not have any games scheduled while Laryea and Osorio are away for the friendlies, Herdman will feel the pain during Copa America, which runs June 20 to July 24.

"(Copa America) comes at time for us in June where you'd love to have had that full squad available," he said. "But having been the guy that took players away from MLS clubs and not worry too much about it, being on the other end you've just got to pat these boys on the back and wish them all the best."

Laryea, who has 48 caps, last played for Canada in November's CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal series against Jamaica. Osorio has 71 caps.

Rookie wingback Tyrese Spicer, who came off in the 58th minute of Saturday's 4-3 loss to visiting FC Cincinnati, is questionable for Wednesday's game with a gastrointestinal issue.

"We're just learning whether it's muscular or something different," Herdman said.

Forward Prince Owusu is being monitored for a tight calf. Midfielder Brandon Servania (knee) and defender Shane O'Neil (thigh) remain on the injured list.

Bernardeschi returns this week after missing the Cincinnati game due to yellow card accumulation.

Toronto (7-7-1) goes into mid-week play in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, two places and four points ahead of Philadelphia (4-4-6).

TFC has won just one of its last four league matches (1-0-3). But it has won seven of its last 10 (7-3-0) in all competitions.