

The Canadian Press





Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts.

Ontario's Major Series Lacrosse and British Columbia's Western Lacrosse Association administer the Mann Cup, Canada's senior indoor lacrosse championship.

Most of the Premier Lacrosse League's field lacrosse season overlaps with the two indoor leagues' season.

The two Canadian leagues say the PLL has recently added a provision to its standard contracts that would prevent its players from competing in other sporting events.

That new provision would prevent several Canadian players who compete in both field and indoor lacrosse from participating in the Mann Cup.

The MSL and WLA are asking the PLL to have "good-faith discussions" with its Canadian players and the indoor leagues to find a solution to the dispute.

The Mann Cup was not contested in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is one of the oldest sports trophies in North America, dating back to 1910.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.