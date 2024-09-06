

The Canadian Press





Canadian swimmer Sebastian Massabie set a new world record while claiming gold at the Paralympics on Friday.

Massabie, 19, who was born in Toronto but now lives in Surrey, B.C., finished with a time of 35.61 seconds in the men's S4 50-metre freestyle event. Japan's Takayuki Suzuki grabbed silver (36.85), while Israel's Ami Omer Dadaon took bronze (37.11).

“I feel really, really happy, excited, and proud of myself,” said Massabie, who trains with head coach Jy Lawrence at the Pacific Sea Wolves.

The time broke his previous Paralympic record of 36.95, set in Friday morning's heats, and smashed the world record of 36.25, set by Dadaon in 2022.

Earlier in the meet, he broke his Canadian records in both heats and finals of the 100 and 200 free, finishing fifth and sixth.

“At trials he broke all the national records but they were in the morning and he really struggled with putting together best times at night,” Lawrence said. “That has been the focus since May, is finding ways to be better at night, still going those best times in the morning but making slight adjustments at night.

"I’d say we were successful.”

The gold is Massabie's first career Paralympic medal in his debut at the Games.

"Everything. It means everything to me," Massabie said when asked what swimming means to him after the race.

Massabie has cerebral palsy affecting his left side.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.