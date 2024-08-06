

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





The friendship between Alena Sharp and Brooke Henderson took root after their first round of golf together. It has only strengthened during their years on tour and now a third straight Olympic appearance as Canadian teammates.

"I remember the first time I played with Brooke, she had a hole-in-one," Sharp said Tuesday. "I said, 'Hey, when you become of age, you owe me a drink. (We've been friends) ever since."

At the time, Henderson, now 26, was a young phenom who would soon see great success on the LPGA Tour. She's now a 13-time champion and owns two major titles.

"Alena has always been a great mentor to me so it's really special to compete in three Olympic Games together," Henderson said.

Back in her formative years, Henderson would try to enter fields via Monday qualifying and it was Sharp — who made her tour debut in 2005 — who gave her tips on courses when she couldn't play practice rounds.

Henderson was 17 when she won her first title in Portland in 2015 by eight shots — the largest margin of victory on the tour that year — and was given immediate LPGA membership.

"We just have developed a great friendship," Sharp said. "I don't know how many years it's been but I feel like it's been more than I know."

A year after Henderson's first title, she represented Canada with Sharp for golf's Olympic return at Rio. They also teamed up in Tokyo in 2021 and are back wearing Canadian colours at Le Golf National as they aim to get on the Olympic podium for the first time.

"I think it's nice to be with your friend," Sharp said after a practice round at the Paris-area course. "You know, bounce ideas off each other. Brooke is so easygoing. We're good teammates that way."

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., finished tied for seventh at the Rio Games and was the low Canadian in Tokyo. Sharp, from Hamilton, won bronze at the 2023 Pan Am Games and is coming off a pair of top-20 finishes last month.

Sharp said she feels her podium appearance in Santiago, Chile last November will help her this week on the 6,374-yard track.

"I feel like coming here, I could actually win now," she said. "(In) Tokyo, I didn't think that."

There have been some minor changes to the course since Scottie Scheffler won the men's gold last weekend. He closed with a nine-under-par 62 and set an Olympic record for 72 holes at 19-under-par 265.

The women will play to a par 72 instead of a 71 and the course plays about 800 yards shorter. The rough remains quite thick in spots so finding the fairway off the tee will be key, particularly on the last few holes.

"It's an interesting finish," Henderson said. "I feel like there's going to be a lot of movement which makes it fun and challenging as well.

"You've got to keep your head on straight because I think you'll have to really think your way around."

The women's team arrived in time to check out the course on the final Sunday. Henderson walked a few holes with Corey Conners, who was the top Canadian in a tie for ninth place.

Sharp walked most of the round with Nick Taylor, who finished tied for 30th.

"There's definitely things that the women will have to play differently," Henderson said. "Just play to our strengths a little bit more."

Top-ranked American Nelly Korda is the defending Olympic women's champion. New Zealand's Lydia Ko — who won silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo — is looking to round out her medal collection.

Henderson will play her first round Wednesday morning in a group with South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim and China's Xiyu Janet Lin. Sharp is set to tee off in the afternoon with Slovenia's Ana Belac and Czechia's Sara Kouskova.

Play continues through Saturday.