

The Canadian Press





The reality of winning the Rogers Cup still hadn't sunk in for Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu on Monday.

The 19-year-old won the tournament in Toronto on Sunday after an emotional Serena Williams retired in the first set of the final because of back spasms.

Andreescu says she was confused when the former No. 1 bowed out with the Canadian up 3-1, but immediately went over to console Williams because she sympathized with how the American star was feeling.

Her actions drew accolades from around the globe, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and famed tennis star Billie Jean King among those cheering the teen's sportsmanship on social media.

Andreescu says she hasn't seen many of the messages because she's been “laying low” with friends and close family, but is “overwhelmed” by the response.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., also battled injuries through the tournament, including groin pain, and says she decided to skip this week's Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio in order to allow her body to recover before the U.S. Open.

The final Grand Slam of the season starts Aug. 26 in New York