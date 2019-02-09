

The Canadian Press





'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands - Teenager Bianca Andreescu defeated Richel Hogenkamp 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday to give Canada a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands in their best-of-five Fed Cup tie.

Andreescu, ranked No. 70 in the world, fired five aces and won 4-of-7 break points to beat her 150th-ranked opponent in one hour six minutes.

Francoise Abanda of Montreal played Arantxa Rus in the second rubber later Saturday.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., has surged up the world rankings after a remarkable opening month on the WTA Tour this season.

The 18-year-old, who started the year at No. 152, is coming off her first WTA-level tournament win at the Oracle Challenger in California two weeks ago.

Andreescu had 21 winners against Hogenkamp on Saturday and improved to 9-3 in Fed Cup ties. She will team up with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski for the doubles match Sunday.