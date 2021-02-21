

The Canadian Press





Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu will miss three upcoming tournaments with a leg injury.

Andreescu's agent, Jonathan Dasnieres de Veigy, confirmed her withdrawal from tournaments in Doha and Dubai in an email to The Canadian Press.

Organizers from the upcoming Adelaide International previously confirmed Andreescu's withdrawal from that tournament.

Dasnieres de Veigy said Andreescu wants to make sure she is in shape for the Miami Open, a WTA 1000-level event that begins March 23.

“The lower body issue she had is not concerning at all but she has to think about the longevity of the season and of her career,” he said.

Andreescu returned to action at the Australian Open earlier this month after a 15-month absence from the WTA Tour.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, then focused on training last year rather than a return to the WTA Tour once it resumed after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andreescu was defeated in the second round of the Australian Open by Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-Wei.

The world No. 9 followed her ouster from the first Grand Slam of the year by putting together a nice run at the Phillip Island Trophy tournament in Melbourne, where she was defeated by Marie Bouzkova in the semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021.