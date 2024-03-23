Another year, another women's skicross World Cup title for Canadian Marielle Thompson.

Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., earned her sixth victory of the World Cup season Saturday. She defeated France's Marielle Berger in the big final and finished atop the women's overall standings for a fourth straight year.

The four titles tied Thompson for most all-time.

"It’s really special to win a fourth Globe,” said Thompson. “It’s a real privilege to race against these women and it means a lot to finish on top.

"This season has been a struggle, and my crash in seeding on Thursday was another struggle. We have a great team and they got me healthy enough to be able to race this weekend. I love Idre, this place is special and the people are special, to win here and to get the Globe here is amazing."

Thompson has 31 career victories and 67 podium finishes in 136 World Cup starts. She was also an Olympic gold medal winner in 2014 and world champion in 2019.

Brittany Phelan, of Mont-Tremblant, Que. , was third in the race as well as the overall standings. The bronze medal marked Phelan’s fourth straight podium finish and 20th of her career.

Reece Howden, of Chilliwack, B.C., was second in the men's event and was also second in the overall standings in his quest for a third career title.

“Feel like I did all I could today and I’m happy with my skiing,” said Howden. “David (Sweden's David Moabaerg, the overall champion) skied great today and earned the Globe.

"Overall I’m happy with my season. I feel like I missed a couple of opportunities to get some important points but I battled hard and I’ll come back stronger next season.”

Tiana Gairns, of Prince George, B.C., won the women's small final at the season's final event to finish fifth overall. India Sherret, of Cranbrook, B.C., was third in the race and seventh overall. Edmonton's Abby McEwen was 12th.

Last week in Switzerland, Thompson led a Canadian sweep of the medals by capturing gold. Phelan was second while Sherret took third.

Also on Saturday, Canada captured the Nations Cup, presented annually to the country that tops the FIS standings. This marks a third straight title for the Canadian team and its 11th in the 17 years the championship has been presented.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.