

The Canadian Press





Chloe Primerano scored twice and added an assist to lead Canada to an 8-1 victory over Finland on Sunday in the bronze-medal game at the world women's under-18 hockey championship.

Caitlin Kraemer and Abby Stonehouse also scored two goals apiece for the Canadians, who outshot Finland 52-12.

“This group is amazing, and I’m so proud of how we were able to rebound,” said Kraemer. “Obviously this isn’t the colour we wanted to win, but we won’t take for granted the fact that we medalled in the world championship.

"A lot of teams would love to be in our shoes today and that isn’t lost on us as a group. I’m proud of us.”

Mackenzie Alexander and Maxine Cimoroni had the other goals for Canada. Emma Ekoluoma scored for Finland.

“The unique opportunity we had after losing in the semifinal was that we had a chance to finish on a high note,” said Canada head coach Tara Watchorn. "We were given another day and another chance to go out and represent our country with pride.

"We did an amazing job of that today.”

Primerano, who finished with 16 points (8-8), set a new single-tournament points record by a defender. She recorded the second-highest points total overall in tournament history, finishing three points behind the all-time mark of 19 set by American Amanda Kessel in 2009.

The United States was scheduled to play Czechia for gold later in the day.

Canada won gold at the last two editions of the tournament. Finland also settled for a fourth-place finish last year.

“This win says so much about how much character we have in our locker room,” said Stonehouse. “We handled the adversity the best way we could and showed the world what we are capable of today and I’m proud of the girls on this team.”