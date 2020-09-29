Canadian Vasek Pospisil drops first-round match to No. 7 seed at French Open
Canada's Vasek Pospisil plays a shot against Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020 9:12AM EDT
PARIS -- Canada's Vasek Pospisil is out of the French Open after a first-round loss on Tuesday.
Pospisil, from Vancouver, lost 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 to No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the clay-court Grand Slam.
Clay is not a preferred surface for Pospisil, who is 0-7 lifetime in singles play at the French Open.
Pospisil advanced to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open earlier this month.
No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., represents Canada's last hope in the men's draw after first-round losses by Pospisil, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Toronto's Steven Diez.
Shapovalov was to face France's Gilles Simon in a first-round match later Tuesday.
In the women's draw, Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., have advanced to the second round.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020.