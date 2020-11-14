

The Canadian Press





SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil has fallen one win short of capturing his first career ATP Tour title.

The 30-year-old Pospisil lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, to 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner in the final of the Sofia Open indoor hardcourt tournament on Saturday.

Pospisil, ranked 74th in the world, had an 0-2 record in finals before Saturday's result at the ATP Tour 250 event.

He also advanced to the final of an indoor hardcourt tournament in Montpelier, France, in February.

It was the sixth loss in as many final appearances for Canadians on the ATP Tour this season.

Sinner, the world No. 44, has had a breakthrough year, becoming the youngest player to reach the French Open quarterfinals since 2011.

The Italian becomes the youngest player to win an ATP Tour title in 12 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2020