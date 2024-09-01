Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos has earned a silver medal at the Paralympic Games.

The Dorval, Que., native finished with a season-best time of 47.24 seconds in the men's T53 400-metre final to collect his 12th career medal in his fifth Paralympics.

Paralympic and world-record holder Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand struck gold in 46.77 seconds.

Meanwhile, American Brian Siemann took bronze in 47.84 seconds.

The 44-year-old Lakatos was the leading qualifier in Heat 2 earlier Sunday with a then-season best of 49.04 seconds.

It's his first medal in Paris after picking up four silvers at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.