Canadian Women’s Hockey League to shut down due to 'unsustainable' business model
Les Canadiennes de Montreal Ann-Sophie Bettez (24) watches as the puck bounces off the back of Calgary Inferno goalie Delayne Brian (30) to stay out of the net during the third period of Canadian Women's Hockey League final action at the Clarkson Cup, Sunday March 13, 2016, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 10:58AM EDT
TORONTO - The Canadian Women's Hockey League is no more.
The CWHL's board of directors have decided to discontinue operations May 1 of this year, the league has announced.
“Unfortunately, while the on-ice hockey is exceptional, the business model has proven to be economically unsustainable,” the league said in a statement.
The news comes a week after the 12th edition of the Clarkson Cup, and despite putting in placement new management led by former Canadian women's star Jayna Hefford, and a new board last summer and fall.
The CWHL was founded in 2007 with a mandate to grow women's hockey. It had six clubs throughout North America and China.
A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch last week's championship game.