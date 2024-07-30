

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press





Canada has taken silver in women's rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics after losing 19-12 to New Zealand in the championship game Tuesday.

Risi Pouri-Lane opened the scoring for top-ranked New Zealand with a try and a successful conversion, but Canada replied before the end of the half.

Chloe Daniels had a try and conversion of her own, and Alysha Corrigan stole the ball and found a gap to run it in for a touch that put the Canadians up 12-7 at the break.

Defending Olympic champion New Zealand responded in the second half with tries from Michaela Blyde and Stacey Waaka and a conversion from Tyla King.

The Canadians finished second in their pool and beat host France in the quarterfinals before downing favoured Australia 21-12 in the semifinals earlier on Tuesday.

It was a day of disappointment for the Aussies, who went on to lose the bronze medal to the United States when the Americans scored a last-second try and booted a successful conversion for a 14-12 victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.