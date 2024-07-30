Canadian women's rugby sevens team wins silver in Paris
Canada's women's rugby seven's team stands on the podium after winning silver in competition at the Summer Olympics in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2024 2:13PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2024 2:31PM EDT
Canada has taken silver in women's rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics after losing 19-12 to New Zealand in the championship game Tuesday.
Risi Pouri-Lane opened the scoring for top-ranked New Zealand with a try and a successful conversion, but Canada replied before the end of the half.
Chloe Daniels had a try and conversion of her own, and Alysha Corrigan stole the ball and found a gap to run it in for a touch that put the Canadians up 12-7 at the break.
Defending Olympic champion New Zealand responded in the second half with tries from Michaela Blyde and Stacey Waaka and a conversion from Tyla King.
The Canadians finished second in their pool and beat host France in the quarterfinals before downing favoured Australia 21-12 in the semifinals earlier on Tuesday.
It was a day of disappointment for the Aussies, who went on to lose the bronze medal to the United States when the Americans scored a last-second try and booted a successful conversion for a 14-12 victory.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.