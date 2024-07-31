

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





NICE, France -- The Canadian women's soccer team defeated Colombia 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the knockout round at the Paris Olympics, capping a tumultuous group stage marked by controversy after a drone spying scandal.

Vanessa Gilles scored the lone goal in the 61st minute. Canadian captain Jessie Fleming curled in a free kick from the side of the penalty area and Gilles delivered a forceful header that beat goalkeeper Katherine Tapia.

The result gave Canada a top-two finish in Group A. The defending champions will play Germany in the quarters on Saturday in Marseille.

Canada has won all three of its games at the tournament but only has three points to show for it after a six-point deduction by FIFA as part of Canada Soccer sanctions. Canadian team officials appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but it was dismissed.

The on-field victory was a big hurdle cleared for the defending champions, who defeated New Zealand and France by 2-1 scores last week.

The evening game at a muggy Stade de Nice was the second straight must-win scenario for the Canadians and they played like it from the start.

The eighth-ranked side pressed early, knowing that a draw would not be enough against their 22nd-ranked opponents.

Colombia, needing only a draw to move on, made a roster change just before kickoff with Yirleidys Quejada Minota replacing Catalina Usme. Carolina Arias wore the captain's armband.

Manuela Pavi was given an early yellow card after a rough tackle on Fleming. Colombia threatened moments later as Marcela Restrepo got her head on a low cross but goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was well-positioned on the play.

Fleming delivered a free kick that Jordyn Huitema headed just wide in the 20th minute for Canada's best chance of the half. Adriana Leon picked up a yellow card in injury time after a collision with a Colombian defender.

Acting head coach Andy Spence brought on Nichelle Prince in the second half for Cloe Lacasse and she had an immediate impact. Prince secured the ball deep in the Colombia area and fed Huitema, who was stopped by Tapia.

Leon came out for Evelyne Viens just before the opening goal and Quinn replaced Julia Grosso in the 74th minute. Gilles left the game late in the second half with an apparent leg injury.

Colombia had three corner kicks late in the game but couldn't convert.

The spying scandal broke just over a week ago when a member of the Canadian team coaching staff was caught using a drone to record a New Zealand team practice in Saint-Etienne. It kicked off a series of daily off-field news developments that served as a constant distraction for the players.

Three coaches -- including head coach Bev Priestman -- were suspended for one year and Canada Soccer was fined over $300,000. There's no suggestion the players were involved, but they were the ones penalized with the point deduction.

In what several players described as the most emotional match they've ever played, Canada edged the host side on Sunday night on a Gilles winner in the 12th minute of injury time. The stunning comeback saw players celebrating like they had won the tournament.

The result set up a win-and-you're-in scenario for the Colombia game.

Canada is aiming to reach the medal podium for a fourth straight time after winning bronze in 2012 and 2016 before taking gold three years ago in Tokyo.

Knockout play will continue through the final on Aug. 10 in Paris.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.