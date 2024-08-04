

The Canadian Press





Canadians Carol Zhao and Stacey Fung advanced to the second round of qualifying at the National Bank Open on Sunday.

Zhao, of Richmond Hill, Ont., replaced Hailey Baptiste as an alternate after Baptiste withdrew due to travel issues. Zhao defeated Kristina Mladenovic of France 7-5, 6-1.

Vancouver's Fung outlasted Jule Niemeier of Germany 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Three other Canadians were knocked out of the event.

Montreal's Eugenie Bouchard fell 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 to Moyuka Uchijima of Japan, Toronto's Katherine Sebov lost 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 to Nao Hibino of Japan, and Carson Branstine of Montreal dropped her match 7-6 (3), 6-2 to Erika Andreeva of Russia.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., Vancouver's Rebecca Marino, and Toronto's Marina Stakusic are already in the NBO main draw.