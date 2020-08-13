Canadiens coach Claude Julien sent to hospital with chest problems
FILE - Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien gives instructions during NHL hockey practice in Brossard, Quebec, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says coach Claude Julien was experiencing chest pains Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 and was taken by ambulance to a Toronto hospital. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 2:42PM EDT
TORONTO - Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien suffered chest problems after Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and was rushed to hospital.
General manager Marc Bergevin says associate coach Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach while Julien is sidelined.
The Flyers lead their best-of-seven series 1-0.