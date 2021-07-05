MONTREAL -- It's do-or-die for the Montreal Canadiens tonight as they get ready to host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final.

The Habs trail the Lightning 3-0 in the best-of-seven series and face the daunting task of having to win four straight against the defending champions in order to hoist the Cup.

While this will be the biggest test for the Canadiens in their quest to end Canada's 28-year Cup drought, they have faced adversity before in these playoffs.

Montreal trailed Toronto 3-1 in the first round before winning three straight elimination games to advance.

Tampa Bay has showed little sign of slowing down so far in this series, but the Canadiens hopes a win tonight at the Bell Centre will give them enough momentum to continue their championship run.

Game 5, if necessary, goes Wednesday night in Tampa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2021.