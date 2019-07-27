Canadiens sign Michael McCarron to one-year, two-way deal
Michael McCarron and the Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract on Saturday. Montreal Canadiens' Michael McCarron, right, checks Calgary Flames' Mark Giordano during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, March 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019
MONTREAL -- Michael McCarron and the Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract on Saturday.
The deal will pay McCarron US$700,000 at the NHL level and $125,000 in the American Hockey League with a guaranteed salary of $150,000.
McCarron, 24, spent the 2018-19 campaign with the AHL's Laval Rocket, scoring seven goals and adding 14 assists in 32 games with the Habs' minor-league affiliate.
He's appeared in 69 career NHL games with the Canadiens, scoring twice with six assists.
The six-foot-six, 230-pound American was Montreal's first-round selection (25th overall) in 2013.