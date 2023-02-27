

The Canadian Press





Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.

The 29-year-old sits tied for second on the club in scoring with 20 goals and 54 points in 59 games in 2022-23.

Miller played close to 19 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 home loss to the Boston Bruins.

The native of East Palestine, Ohio, signed a seven-year, US$56-million contract extension that begins next season with Vancouver back in September.

Drafted by the New York Rangers with the 15th pick at the 2011 NHL draft and acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in June 2019, Miller has registered 189 goals and 508 points in 696 regular-season games. He's added nine goals and 44 points in 78 playoff appearances.

The Canucks, who sit 27th in the overall standings, were set to visit the Dallas Stars on Monday before opening a season-high six-game homestand Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2023.