Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience while a member of team
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Daniel Carcillo is restrained by referee Ian Walsh (29) in the first period against the Minnesota Wild during a preseason NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn., on September 25, 2010. Daniel Carcillo spoke out on Saturday night about his experience with hazing while a member of the OHL's Sarnia Sting, detailing how he feels Canada's hockey culture needs to change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andy King
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 12:39PM EST
Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo spoke out about the alleged hazing he endured as a member of the Ontario Hockey League this past weekend.
In a lengthy 15-post narrative on Saturday, Carcillo detailed how as a 17-year-old rookie on the 2002-2003 Sarnia Sting he was bullied by his teammates.
Carcillo described being beaten with the sawed off paddle of a goaltender's hockey stick on a daily basis.
He also said he reached a breaking point when he and six or seven other rookies were stuffed into the washroom on a charter bus as veteran players spat their chewing tobacco through the vent.
The OHL did not immediately respond for comment.
Unrestricted free agent Shawn Matthias tweeted Carcillo's series of posts, saying his experience as a rookie in major junior left him "an angry confused young man."