

Tom Withers, The Associated Press





CLEVELAND - Veteran forward Kendrick Perkins is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland signed Perkins on Wednesday, the final day of the regular season, and will have him on its playoff roster as it tries to make the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year. The 33-year-old Perkins was with the Cavs during their 2015 run to the Finals.

The 6-foot-10 Perkins also was with Cleveland during training camp this season and spent time with its Canton G-League affiliate. Perkins hasn't played in the NBA since 2016 with New Orleans.

Perkins gives Cleveland some frontcourt depth in case of an injury and another player with post-season experience who can provide leadership.

A 13-year veteran, Perkins has also played for Boston and Oklahoma City. He won a title with the Celtics in 2008.

The late-season roster addition is not new for the Cavs, who signed guard Dahntay Jones the past two years and centre Edy Tavares in 2017.