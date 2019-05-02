Celtics President Danny Ainge has mild heart attack
In this June 23, 2017, file photo, Boston Celtics team president Danny Ainge speaks at the team's practice facility in Waltham, Mass. The Celtics said that Ainge suffered a mild heart attack Tuesday night, April 30, 2019, in Milwaukee, where the team played the Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The team said he received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 1:14PM EDT
Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge has had a mild heart attack and is expected to make a full recovery.
The team said in a statement Thursday the 60-year-old executive received immediate medical attention in Milwaukee, where the Celtics were facing the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. Ainge is returning to Boston.
He also had a mild heart attack in 2009.
Ainge was a baseball and basketball star at BYU who played parts of three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays before settling into a 14-year career in the NBA. He won two championships with the Celtics in the Larry Bird era.
Ainge coached the Phoenix Suns for three-plus seasons and took over the Celtics basketball operations in 2003.