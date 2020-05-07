

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie will be back in the spotlight tonight.

Just over a week after news broke that the CFL has asked the federal government for up to $150 million in assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambrosie is to testify at the House of Commons standing committee on finance.

Ambrosie will appear via videoconference during a panel on arts, culture, sports and charitable organizations.

The CFL's request sparked debate about whether professional sports leagues should be entitled to federal funds during the COVID-19 crisis.

A day after the CFL's request became public last Tuesday, the Canadian Premier League confirmed it was asking for $25 million from the federal government. The professional soccer league began play last season.

If the 2020 season is wiped out, Ambrosie has said the CFL's long-term future would be in peril.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020.