CFL directs Alouettes to terminate QB Manziel's contract
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass during first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 2:29PM EST
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Alouettes have released quarterback Johnny Manziel.
The team said in a news release it was told by the CFL to terminate Manziel's contract "after it was found that he had contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league."