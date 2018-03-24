Chen completes 6 quads to win world figure skating title
United States' Nathan Chen celebrates after performing during men's free skating at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Colleen Barry, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 10:39AM EDT
ASSAGO, Italy - Nathan Chen completed six quadruples and bettered his Olympic free skate score to win the world figure skating title on Saturday.
The 18-year-old American was the only competitor in the last group not to fall.
Japan's Shoma Uno won silver despite three spectacular falls, matching his silver at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Russian Mikhail Kolyada fell twice but still won the bronze.