

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press





ASSAGO, Italy - Nathan Chen completed six quadruples and bettered his Olympic free skate score to win the world figure skating title on Saturday.

The 18-year-old American was the only competitor in the last group not to fall.

Japan's Shoma Uno won silver despite three spectacular falls, matching his silver at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Russian Mikhail Kolyada fell twice but still won the bronze.