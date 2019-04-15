

The Associated Press





Kenya's Lawrence Cherono outsprinted Ethiopa's Lelisa Desisa over the final few steps to win the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Cherono crossed the finish line in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 7 minutes, 57 seconds on Monday. That was just ahead of Desisa, the 2015 champion, who came in at 2:07:59.

Kenya's Kenneth Kipkemoi was third in 2:08:06. Kenya's Felix Kandi was fourth and 2017 champion Geoffrey Kirui was fifth.

It was the Boston debut for Cherono, a winner of six marathons, who most recently won the 2018 Amsterdam Marathon.

Cherono, Desisa and Kipkemoi broke away during Mile 24 and were shoulder-to-shoulder heading into the final mile. They stayed that way until Cherono and Desisa made it a two-man race with about 200 metres to go.

Desisa took the lead and appeared headed for victory before Cherono got on his left shoulder and outlasted him to the tape.

Early morning rain ceased by the start of the race this year, with a temperature of 59 degrees. Last year's race was contested in the rain, with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s.

American Scott Fauble led the race around Mile 18, but started to fade at Mile 21. He finished seventh, in a time of 2:09:10.