

The Canadian Press





NASHVILLE - Connor Bedard - officially - is a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The team did the expected Wednesday night, selecting the 17-year-old phenom with the No. 1 pick at the NHL draft.

Bedard heading to the Windy City had been all but assured after Chicago jumped two spots to win May's draft lottery.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound centre with a bullet shot and awe-inspiring skill tore up the Western Hockey League with 143 points in 57 games for the Regina Pats in 2022-23.

Bedard also led Canada to gold with a record-breaking performance at the world junior hockey championship, and won a number of individual awards in a memorable season that culminated on the stage at Bridgestone Arena.

Mentioned in the same breath as previous generational talents, including Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, the North Vancouver, B.C., product joins a rebuilding Chicago team that waved goodbye to franchise icons and three-time Stanley Cup champions Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews in recent months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.