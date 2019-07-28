

Dave Skretta , The Associated Press





ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Tyreek Hill was contrite but repentant in his first comments since he was banished from the Kansas City Chiefs following an audio recording in which his then-fiance accused him of hurting their son.

The star wide receiver declined Sunday to discuss the specifics of his case, which wound to a conclusion late last week when the NFL declined to punish him for violating the league's personal conduct policy. But he did apologize for the precarious situation it left the Chiefs in this past off-season.

They were poised to make their first selection in the NFL draft when the audio aired on a local TV station. The Chiefs quickly suspended Hill from all team-related activities and, uncertain of his future with the organization, used a second-round pick on speedy wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Ultimately, the local district attorney decided there was not enough evidence to pursue a criminal charge. Then last week, the NFL and the Chiefs said Hill was cleared to report to training camp.