Clay Buchholz, Blue Jays finalize $3M, 1-year contract
Arizona Diamondbacks starter Clay Buchholz throws a pitch to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Phoenix. The Toronto Blue Jays have signed free agent RHP Clay Buchholz to a one-year contract (US $3,000,000). THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ross D. Franklin
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 12:16PM EST
DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Pitcher Clay Buchholz and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $3 million, one-year contract.
The 34-year-old right-hander is expected to join a starting rotation that includes Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez.
Buchholz signed with Kansas City late in spring training last year, was released on May 1 and signed with Arizona three days later. He made his first big league appearance on May 20 and was 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 16 starts and 98 1/3 innings. He strained the flexor tendon in his right elbow while warming up at Colorado on Sept. 13 and did not pitch again.
A two-time All-Star, Buchholz is 84-64 with a 4.78 ERA in 12 big league seasons for Boston (2007-16), Philadelphia (2017) and the Diamondbacks. He pitched a no-hitter against Baltimore in his second major league start.
To make room for Buchholz on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated outfielder Dwight Smith Jr., for assignment on Tuesday.