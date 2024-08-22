

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press





Ernie Clement's two-run homer highlighted a five-run second inning that pushed the Toronto Blue Jays to a series-opening 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Clement's shot into the Toronto bullpen was his third longball in three straight games and extended his team's streak of home runs to 11 games, the longest stretch since belting 12 straight in 2021 between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9.

The win also made it four consecutive wins for the Blue Jays (60-68) against the Angels (54-74) in eight days after manager John Schneider's side enjoyed a sweep in Anaheim last week.

After retiring in order in the first inning, Toronto opened the second with five straight hits before 25,900 at Rogers Centre.

Spencer Horwitz was coming off back-to-back games with homers and stayed hot with a lead-off double to left centre.

He scored on Alejandro Kirk's double down the left-field line. Kirk scored on rookie Will Wagner's single up the middle.

Wagner was aboard when Clement launched his blast. The third baseman has enjoyed a .333 (24 for 72) batting average in his last 25 outings with four doubles, a triple, six homers and 18 RBIs.

Newcomer Joey Loperfido kept the good vibrations going in the second with a triple to right centre. He scored on George Springer's groundout to third.

Loperfido finished two for three with a single in the seventh inning. Kirk smacked two doubles.

Both teams employed a bullpen game. For Toronto, Ryan Burr opened and went an inning before lefty Ryan Yarbrough (5-2) arrived on the scene.

Yarbrough went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out four with 60 pitches.

After Yarbrough, Brendon Little kept the shutout going. But Tommy Nance surrendered a three-run homer to Niko Kavadas in the ninth.

The Angels' first two pitchers, Brock Burke (1-1) and Mike Baumann, were responsible for three and two runs, respectively. Baumann served up Clement's 10th homer with a high fastball.

BO UPDATE

Bo Bichette will join his teammates in Boston on Monday to continue his recovery with the Blue Jays until he's ready for a rehab assignment.

Schneider confirmed Bichette began running at the Blue Jays complex in Dunedin, Fla., as he continues to heal from a right calf strain that has kept him out since July 20.

ON DECK

Chris Bassitt (9-12) will start for the Blue Jays in the second outing of the four-game set against the Angels on Friday. Los Angeles will counter with righty Jack Kochanowicz (1-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.