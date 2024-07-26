Ernie Clement's bases loaded single in the ninth inning gave the Toronto Blue Jays a walk-off 6-5 win in their series opener against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

The win was Toronto's (47-56) third in seven starts since the MLB All-Star break and halted the Rangers' (51-53) five-game win streak.

Jays' reliever Chad Green (3-2) got all four batters he faced in the eighth and ninth, including two strikeouts. Texas reliever Josh Shorz (2-1) put the winning run on base in the ninth.

Adolis Garcia's two-run homer off the top of the wall down the right-field line put the Rangers in front 5-4 in the fifth inning. But the Blue Jays tied the game in the seventh inning with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Danny Jansen.

Lefty Yusei Kikuchi lasted only 4 2/3 innings in what likely was his final outing for Toronto because of expectations he'll be traded before the deadline. His 96-pitch effort included five runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Texas starter Andrew Heaney lasted five innings. He surrendered four runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Blue Jays rookie shortstop Leo Jimenez knocked in Davis Schneider in the fourth inning for the go-ahead run with a single to centre after Schneider doubled into the right-field corner.

The Blue Jays led 3-1 after the first inning thanks to a two-run double from rookie Spencer Horwitz. He scored on Clement's double to left.

The defending World Series champions drew even at 3-3 in the third inning off a bases-loaded single up the middle from catcher Jonah Heim.

GARCIA GONE

Yimi Garcia arrived at Rogers Centre with his suitcase packed, just in case. The Blue Jays dealt the reliever to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league outfielder Jonatan Chase and catcher Jacob Sharp.

The 22-year-old Chase was the 10th-ranked prospect in the Mariners system. He made his MLB debut earlier this season and saw action in 41 games with a .195 average (8-for-41).

Although Chase likely will get a look in Toronto later this season, the Blue Jays optioned him to triple-A Buffalo.

The 22-year-old Sharp was optioned to High-A Vancouver. He was playing for the single-A Modesta in the California League.

Garcia, 34, was one of several Blue Jays whose contract expires at the end of the season. Kikuchi, Justin Turner, Jansen, Kevin Kiermaier and reliever Trevor Richards are in the same situation as Garcia and also are candidates to be moved before Tuesday's trade deadline.

ON DECK

Kevin Gausman (8-8) will start for the Blue Jays in the middle game of the three-game set against Texas on Saturday. The Rangers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (5-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.