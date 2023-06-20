

The Associated Press





MIAMI (AP) - Ernie Clement and George Springer hit consecutive RBI singles in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Yusei Kikuchi allowed two hits and struck out six in six innings to help Toronto even the series after falling 11-0 in the opener Monday night. The Blue Jays ended a 19-inning scoreless streak in the eighth against Tanner Scott (4-2).

Miami's Luis Arraez went 1-for-4, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .398. The Marlins had won five in a row.

Santiago Espinal had a pinch one-out double and Clement followed with a pinch RBI single. Clement advanced on centre-fielder Garrett Hampson's throw to the plate and raced home from second after Springer's broken bat single to left.

Yimi Garcia (2-3) was the winner, pitching the seventh. Erik Swanson gave up Nick Fortes' one-out double and Joey Wendle's infield single in the eighth, and Tim Mayza relieved and retired pinch-hitter Jesus Sanchez on a 5-4-3 double play.

Jordan Romano closed with a scoreless ninth for his 21st save.

Kikuchi retired the first nine before Arraez's leadoff single in the fourth. Arraez was quickly erased after Jorge Soler grounded into a double play.

Matt Chapman had two hits and a walk for the Blue Jays.

Marlins rookie Eury Perez limited Toronto to three hits and struck out nine in his eighth career start. The 20-year-old right-hander was lifted after 80 pitches.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: 1B-DH Brandon Belt (left hamstring inflammation) ran the bases and hit off a machine before the game as he nears a return to the active list. â€¦ RHP Zac Pop (right hamstring strain) will make a rehab appearance with triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Marlins: RHP Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) is scheduled to make a rehab start with triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (6-3, 3.01) will start the series finale Wednesday against RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 4.97).