Clement, Springer hits in 8th lift Blue Jays over Marlins 2-0
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Share:
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2023 9:43PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) - Ernie Clement and George Springer hit consecutive RBI singles in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 on Tuesday night.
Yusei Kikuchi allowed two hits and struck out six in six innings to help Toronto even the series after falling 11-0 in the opener Monday night. The Blue Jays ended a 19-inning scoreless streak in the eighth against Tanner Scott (4-2).
Miami's Luis Arraez went 1-for-4, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .398. The Marlins had won five in a row.
Santiago Espinal had a pinch one-out double and Clement followed with a pinch RBI single. Clement advanced on centre-fielder Garrett Hampson's throw to the plate and raced home from second after Springer's broken bat single to left.
Yimi Garcia (2-3) was the winner, pitching the seventh. Erik Swanson gave up Nick Fortes' one-out double and Joey Wendle's infield single in the eighth, and Tim Mayza relieved and retired pinch-hitter Jesus Sanchez on a 5-4-3 double play.
Jordan Romano closed with a scoreless ninth for his 21st save.
Kikuchi retired the first nine before Arraez's leadoff single in the fourth. Arraez was quickly erased after Jorge Soler grounded into a double play.
Matt Chapman had two hits and a walk for the Blue Jays.
Marlins rookie Eury Perez limited Toronto to three hits and struck out nine in his eighth career start. The 20-year-old right-hander was lifted after 80 pitches.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Blue Jays: 1B-DH Brandon Belt (left hamstring inflammation) ran the bases and hit off a machine before the game as he nears a return to the active list. â€¦ RHP Zac Pop (right hamstring strain) will make a rehab appearance with triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
Marlins: RHP Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) is scheduled to make a rehab start with triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
UP NEXT
Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (6-3, 3.01) will start the series finale Wednesday against RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 4.97).