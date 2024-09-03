

The Canadian Press





Coca-Cola Coliseum will be the primary venue of the Professional Women's Hockey League's Toronto franchise this upcoming season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Toronto played 11 of its 12 regular-season home games at Toronto Metropolitan University's Mattamy Athletic Centre during its inaugural 2024 campaign.

The exception was a mid-February game held at Scotiabank Arena, home of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, where they played in front of a sold-out crowd.

Toronto played its playoff games at Coca-Cola Coliseum, which is also home to the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

Coca-Cola Coliseum seats 8,140 for hockey, while Mattamy Athletic Centre holds just under 2,600.

The PWHL hasn't announced a start date for its 2024-25 season, but the regular-season schedule will expand from 24 to 30 games.

“We are excited to be calling Coca-Cola Coliseum our home for the upcoming season,” said Gina Kingsbury, General Manager of PWHL Toronto.

"Our incredible fans sold out this historic venue during our playoff games last season and now we can’t wait to see and hear their infectious excitement again when we hit the ice for the 2024-2025 season.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.