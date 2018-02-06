Colts hire Pats offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels as next head coach
In this Dec. 4, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) confers with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 11:56AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have hired Josh McDaniels as their coach.
The hiring of the New England Patriots' offensive co-ordinator was announced Tuesday on the Colts' Twitter account. It comes a little more than three weeks after word leaked the sides were close to a deal.
Contract terms were not immediately available. A news conference has been scheduled for Wednesday.
McDaniels was New England's offensive co-ordinator the past five years. NFL rules prohibited the Colts from making the hiring official until the Patriots' season ended. New England lost 41-33 to Philadelphia in Sunday's Super Bowl.
McDaniels won five Super Bowl rings with New England and went 11-17 as Denver's head coach in 2009 and 2010.