Columbus picks goalie Korpisalo for Game 5 against Toronto
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) celebrates the game tying goal as Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) and Blue Jackets defenceman David Savard (58) react during third period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto on Friday, August 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 9, 2020 12:54PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Columbus Blue Jackets are going back to Joonas Korpisalo in net against the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 5 of their qualifying series Sunday.
The Maple Leafs forced a deciding fifth game in the series with a 4-3 comeback win in overtime on Friday, with Elvis Merzlikins in net for Columbus. Merzlikins allowed three goals in the final 3:57 as Toronto tied the game.
Korpisalo started the first three games of the best-of-five, but was pulled for Merzlikins midway through the second period of Game 3 after allowing three goals on 15 shots. Columbus rallied from a three-goal deficit to win that game in overtime.
Korpisalo shut out the Maple Leafs in Game 1, and allowed two goals in Columbus's Game 2 loss.
The winner of Sunday's game will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.