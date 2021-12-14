

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





Connor McDavid calls the idea potentially having to quarantine up to five weeks in China because of a positive COVID-19 test at the Beijing Olympics “unsettling” as the NHL's participation at the Games remains up in the air.

One of three members already named to Canada's provisional Olympic team, the Edmonton Oilers captain says players need to continue gathering information before making a final decision.

Speaking today in Edmonton, McDavid adds he still wants to compete, but the situation is “fluid.”

The NHL has committed to sending players to Beijing, but can pull out of the Games at any point. Jan. 10 is the deadline to nix the plan without financial penalty.

The International Olympic Committee has said an athlete that tests positive for COVID-19 in China will need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart.

If they're unable to do so, the quarantine period could last from 21 days up to five weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.