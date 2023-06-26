

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





Connor McDavid dominated the NHL season.

The Edmonton Oilers captain did the same at the league's awards ceremony on Monday.

McDavid won his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on the heels of a 153-point campaign — the most in the NHL since Mario Lemieux's 161 in 1995-96.

The 26-year-old started the night by taking home his fourth Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player as voted by his peers.

McDavid also won his fifth Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer — 25 points clear of teammate Leon Draisaitl's second-place showing — along with his first Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy on the heels of a league-best 64-goal season.

McDavid, who also led the NHL in assists with 89, previously won the Hart in 2017 and 2021, and the Ted Lindsay in 2017, 2018 and 2021. The Hart is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, while the Ted Lindsay is chosen by members of the NHL Players' Association.

San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson won his third Norris Trophy, and first since 2015, as the league's top blueliner, while Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark took Vezina Trophy honours for the first time as the best netminder.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron grabbed a sixth Selke Trophy, and second in as many years, as the best defensive forward.

Seattle Kraken centre Matty Beniers, the franchise's first-ever draft pick, secured the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.

Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar won the Lady Byng — which goes to the player who best combines sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability — for the second time.

Boston head coach Jim Montgomery won the Jack Adams Award after guiding the Bruins to the best regular-season in NHL history before losing in the first round of the playoffs.

Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund won the King Clancy Trophy, which goes to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities along with work in the community.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang won the nod for the Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication. Letang suffered a stroke — the second time in his life — and mourned the death of his father within a span of four weeks during the season.

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos won the Mark Messier Leadership Award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.