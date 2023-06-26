Connor McDavid wins NHL's Hart Trophy
Edmonton Oilers hockey player Connor McDavid poses on the red carpet before the NHL Awards, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 26, 2023 10:12PM EDT
Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers has won the Hart Trophy, awarded to the NHL's MVP for the 2022-23 season.
The other Hart nominees were David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins, and Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers.
The award was prsented during tonight's NHL Awards gala at Bridgestone Arena.
