

The Canadian Press





Contact talks between the CFL and CFL Players' Association have broken down.

In a memo sent out to its players, the CFLPA said it rejected the league's proposal for a 10-year deal that called for no increases to the salary cap and eliminated the Canadian ratio.

The union added Thursday night it walked away from talks after the CFL demanded players arrive at training camp even if a strike is imminent.

The current agreement is set to expire May 14, with training camps slated to open the following day.

The CFL pre-season is scheduled to kick off on May 23 with Winnipeg at Saskatchewan.

In the memo, the union stated it was planning a membership meeting Friday afternoon so discuss the state of contract talks.

The CFLPA also said it asked the league Monday not to require players to arrive in their respective cities the day before start of camp "if a strike is imminent." It added that request was rejected.

"Presently, the league insists that even if a strike is imminent, players must travel from their homes for a single day before training camp begins," the memo stated. "The league refuses to provide players’ costs to return to their homes.

"The league has threatened our association with a lawsuit if we were to tell you that a strike is imminent and not travel to training camp. Furthermore, the league has put an ultimatum to accept their position on players reporting to camp, or they would refuse to continue negotiations with us."

As a result, the CFLPA said negotiations ended Thursday before noon ET "as we refused their offer."

The union said it and the league "have been able to find common ground on a number of issues," but there remain several key issues.

The memo included:

A 10-year agreement with no increases to the salary cap. That figure was $5.35 million last season

A revenue-sharing program the union states is "not likely to show any significant growth by the CFL’s own accord, until the TSN contract is renewed in five years."

Earlier in negotiations, the two sides spoke about guaranteed contracts, but "the CFL has now removed the PA’s proposal to allow players to negotiate guaranteed contracts."

The league wants teams to return to padded practices, "even with a decrease of 35 per cent of on-field injuries, yet refuses to support our proposal for coverage for those same on-field injuries."

The elimination of the Canadian ratio and veteran American ratio as well as a reduction of Canadians on the roster. In the current agreement, CFL rosters must include 21 Canadians, of which seven must be starters.

The CFL issued a statement Friday but didn't comment directly about either the state of contract talks or any of the union's contentions in its memo to players.

"Canadian players are the lifeblood of the CFL game, along with the veteran American players who make a career here," the league tweeted. "That will not change."

On Monday, CFL players delivered their union a 95 per cent strike vote.

The current contentious nature of talks was in stark contrast to the tones of amicability and calm that were echoed when bargaining began. However, late last month a number of CFLPA player reps and some executive members took to social media to emphasize the union's message it be treated as a partner by the CFL in talks and be part of a fair contract.

That was a definite sign the tough negotiating had started.

The CFLPA has consistently stated its wish to form a partnership with the league and be part of an equitable collective agreement. And even as late as Thursday, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie echoed his long-standing sentiment that the league and its players become partners and he remained optimistic the two sides can reach an agreement.

It's a tough go for both of late for both the CFL and its players.

The CFL cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league and union amended the current agreement to allow for a 14-game campaign in 2021.

But the current deal came just before the start of CFL training camps in May 2019. It followed an intense, sometimes contentious round of negotiations that saw the players vote over 97 per cent in favour of a strike.

Four years earlier, contract talks between the CFL and CFLPA were also testy. Negotiations broke down several times and there was even a threat of a strike before players ultimately reported to camp and both sides hammered out a five-year agreement.

But linebacker Simoni Lawrence of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who's entering his 10th CFL season, took to social media to offer some advice.

"Keep your composure," he tweeted. "I seen this happen over and over."

The two sides are expected to resume talks Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.