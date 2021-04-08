

The Canadian Press





AUGUSTA, Ga. - Three Canadians will tee it up in the first men's golf major of the year today.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont.; Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont.; and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., are in the field for the Masters at Augusta National.

Weir gets in by virtue of winning the 2003 edition of the tournament.

Hughes is in after qualifying for last year's Tour Championship, while Conners gets his berth for tying for 10th at last year's Masters.

The event is back on its traditional April date after being moved to November last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conners is 43rd in the world men's golf rankings, Hughes is 51st and Weir is 808th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.