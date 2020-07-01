CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
CP Women's Open cancelled for 2020; Shaughnessy still host in 2021
The 2020 CP Women's Open has been cancelled. Canadian Brooke Henderson hits her tee shot on the 12th hole during second round of the CP Women's Open in Aurora, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 4:14PM EDT
The 2020 CP Women's Open has been cancelled.
The Canadian women's professional golf championship was scheduled for the first week of September at Vancouver's Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club.
Organizers had hoped that the tournament would be able to go ahead as planned, but travel and border restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible.
Shaughnessy and the city of Vancouver will instead host the event in 2021.
Golf Canada had already cancelled all of its national championships.
The RBC Canadian Open, Canada's men's professional championship, was cancelled in mid-April.
