Dabrowski, Auger-Aliassime win Olympic mixed doubles tennis bronze
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski celebrate a point during the mixed doubles bronze-medal match against Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhoof of the Netherlands at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday, Aug.2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 2, 2024 1:25PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 2, 2024 1:26PM EDT
PARIS -- Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have won the tennis mixed doubles bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.
More to come.