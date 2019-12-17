

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Dale Lastman was appointed as the chair of the CFL's board of governors on Tuesday.

Lastman is also the chair of Goodmans LLP and practices corporate, commercial and securities law, while providing counsel in connection with public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and business restructurings.

He has extensive experience in the sports and entertainment industry as a director of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment where he serves as an alternate governor of the NHL and NBA, as well as the governor representing the Toronto Argonauts.

Lastman is also the chair of the Baycrest board of directors. In addition, Lastman serves as an honorary trustee of the Hospital for Sick Children, and sits on the board of directors of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Roots Ltd.

He succeeds Jim Lawson, who recently stepped down as the CFL's chair, following six years of service to the league.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.