

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Blue Jays have selected the first Canadian in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft, taking Oakville, Ont., outfielder Dasan Brown in the third round (88th overall) on Tuesday.

The six-foot, 185-pound Brown attends Abbey Park High School and has played for the junior national team. The 18-year-old is listed as a centre-fielder.

Brown has a commitment to Texas A&M University.

Brown was selected early on the second day of the draft. No Canadians were selected on the first day for the first time since 2012.