De Grasse drops out of 200 metres with apparent injury at Canadian championships
Andre De Grasse looks on after competing in the senior men's 100 meter dash at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa on Friday, July 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 2:23PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Andre De Grasse pulled up short with an apparent injury in the semifinal of the men's 200-metre race at the Canadian track and field championships on Saturday afternoon.
De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., stopped running with about 30 metres to go in the race at Terry Fox Stadium.
The 23-year-old De Grasse won silver in the 200 metres at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 but is having an off year after a hamstring injury last summer.
Toronto's Aaron Brown won the men's 100-metre final Friday night, while De Grasse finished third, in a race where less than a tenth of a second separated the first six sprinters.